Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 171,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 171,200 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session’s 171,500 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 171,750 dinars and bought it at 170,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 171,400 dinars and buying prices at 171,300 dinars.