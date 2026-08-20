Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar fell against the Iraqi dinar on Wednesday, hovering around 154,000 dinars per $100 in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

At the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad, the dollar traded at 154,150 dinars per $100, down from 154,600 dinars on Wednesday, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad's local exchange shops, the selling price reached 154,500 dinars per $100, while the buying price stood at 153,500 dinars.

Rates eased in Erbil as well, where the dollar sold at 154,100 dinars per $100 and was bought at 154,000 dinars.