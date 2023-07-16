Dollar exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar witnessed an increase today, Sunday, in the markets of Baghdad and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, as markets closed.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the dollar prices rose with the closure of the central stock exchanges of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya in Baghdad, reaching 148,150 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, compared to the morning rates of 147,800 dinars.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling prices in currency exchange stores in the local markets of Baghdad also witnessed an increase, reaching 149,000 dinars for selling, while the buying price reached 147,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the dollar recorded an increase, with the selling price reaching 148,500 dinars for 100 dollars, and the buying price at 148,450 dinars per 100 dollars.