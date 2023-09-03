Dollar exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / As markets closed this Sunday evening, the exchange rates of the US dollar saw a notable increase against the Iraqi dinar in both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

A correspondent from Shafaq News Agency reported that the dollar's value surged following the closing of al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 153,300 dinars for every 100 dollars. This is in contrast to the morning rate of 153,100 dinars for 100 dollars.

Our correspondent also noted that the selling prices at local exchange shops in Baghdad also witnessed an uptick, with the selling price reaching 154,250 dinars, while the buying price stood at 152,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar similarly experienced an increase, with the selling price reaching 154,150 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price at 154,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.