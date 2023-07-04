Dollar exchange rates surge against Iraqi Dinar

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar soared today on the main stock exchange in the capital city of Baghdad, as well as in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region.

According to a correspondent for Shafaq News Agency, the central stock exchanges of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 147,600 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars this morning. This represents an increase compared to yesterday's rates, which stood at 147,400 dinars per 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, the dollar rates in currency exchange stores within the local markets of Baghdad remained stable. The selling price settled at 148,500 dinars, while the buying prices reached 146,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Similarly, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, the dollar experienced a surge in value. The selling price reached 147,750 dinars, while the buying price stood at 147,700 dinars per 100 US dollars.