Dollar exchange rates surge against Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Baghdad and Erbil witnessed a notable surge in the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar on Wednesday.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, al-Kifah and al-Harthiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad reported a morning exchange rate of 154,300 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars. This marked a significant increase compared to the rates recorded on the previous day, which stood at 153,700 dinars per 100 US dollars.

Meanwhile, local currency exchange offices in Baghdad also experienced an upward trend. The selling price of the US dollar reached 155,500 dinars, whereas the buying prices stood at 153,500 dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, the stock exchange also observed a similar increase. The selling price reached 154,200 dinars, while the buying price settled at 154,150 dinars per 100 US dollars.