Dollar exchange rates surge against Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar witnessed a significant surge against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the central currency markets in Baghdad, namely Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya, recorded a morning exchange rate of 153,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars. This marks a notable increase compared to the previous day's rate of 151,650 dinars per 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, in local exchange bureaus in Baghdad's markets, the dollar rates also rose, with the selling price reaching 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price settled at 152,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the stock market also witnessed a surge in the dollar's exchange rate. The selling price reached 153,600 dinars, while the buying price stood at 153,550 dinars for every 100 US dollars.