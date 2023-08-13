Dollar exchange rates rise in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar increased today, Sunday, in markets in Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya bourses in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 152,400 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars this morning. This is compared to the previous day's rate of 152,250 dinars for 100 dollars.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the dollar prices saw an increase, with the selling price reaching 153,500 dinars and the buying price at 151,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the bourse maintained stability, with the selling price at 152,500 dinars and the buying price at 152,400 dinars for 100 dollars.