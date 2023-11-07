Dollar exchange rates rise in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Dollar exchange rates continued to climb in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the dollar rates increased with the opening of the Kifah and Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 166,000 dinars. This marks a rise from the previous day's rate of 164,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Additionally, selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad also increased, reaching 167,000 dinars, while the buying rate was 165,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also saw an uptick in exchange shops, with the selling price reaching 165,800 dinars and the buying price at 165,700 dinars for every 100 dollars.