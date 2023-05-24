Dollar exchange rates rise in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar witnessed an increase today, Wednesday, at the main stock exchange in the capital, Baghdad, as well as in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded 146,100 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars this morning. This comes in contrast to the rates recorded yesterday morning, which stood at 145,250 dinars for 100 US dollars.

Our correspondent noted that buying and selling prices have also increased at currency exchange stores in the local markets in Baghdad. The selling price reached 147,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars, while the buying prices reached 145,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the price of the dollar also experienced an increase. The selling price reached 146,800 dinars against the dollar, while the buying price reached 146,750 dinars for 100 US dollars.