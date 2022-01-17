Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Monday (January 17, 2022).
• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,100 dinars for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,100 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100
•Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100
In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 148,350 dinars for $ 100
•Purchase price: 148,200 dinars for $ 100