Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped today, Wednesday (July 7, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,050 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,050 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 146,500 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 147,300 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,000 dinars for $ 100