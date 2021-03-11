Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-11T07:47:04+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates jumped in the Iraqi market today, Thursday (March 11, 2021).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,500 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,500 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 146,000 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 145,800 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 145,400 dinars for $ 100

