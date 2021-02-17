Report

Date: 2021-02-17T08:50:26+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized today Wednesday (February 17, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 146,100 dinars, for $ 100.

• Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 146,100 dinars, for $ 100.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 146,500 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 145,500 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 146,300 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 146,000 dinars for $ 100

