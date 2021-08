Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized today, Thursday (August 19, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

In Baghdad, the selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets are as follow

•Sale price: 148,000 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

The Kifah and Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange is closed today for Ashura holiday.