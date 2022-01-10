Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Report
Date: 2022-01-10T15:21:48+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Monday (January 10, 2022).
• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,000 dinars for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,000 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100
•Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100
