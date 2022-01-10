Report

Date: 2022-01-10T15:21:48+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Monday (January 10, 2022).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,000 dinars for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,000 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148,500 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

