Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-23T08:21:46+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates climbed today, Thursday (23 September 2021), on the Iraqi market.

• Kifah Stock Exchange has registered 147,300 dinars for $100.

• The Al-Harthiya Exchange has registered 147,300 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 147,750 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 146,750 dinars per $100.

In Erbil

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 147,500 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 147,000 dinars per $100.

