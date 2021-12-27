Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Report
Date: 2021-12-27T19:04:47+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Monday (December 27, 2021).
• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,850 dinars for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,850 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100
•Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100
