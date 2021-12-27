Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-27T19:04:47+0000

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Monday (December 27, 2021). • The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,850 dinars for $ 100. • The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,850 dinars for 100 dollars. In Baghdad Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets •Sale price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100 •Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

