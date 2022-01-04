Report

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2022-01-04T09:28:37+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Tuesday (January 04, 2022).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,850 dinars for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,850 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 148,250 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 147,250 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 147,900 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 147,700 dinars for $ 100

