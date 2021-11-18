Report

Date: 2021-11-18T08:48:18+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates dropped today, November 18, 2021, on the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,950 dinars for $ 100.

         •     The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,950 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 148,500 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars per $100.

In Erbil

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 148,150 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 148,000 dinars per $100.

