Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-27T08:54:21+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates rose in the Iraqi market today, Thursday (January 27, 2022).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,900 dinars for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,900 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 148,000 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 147,850 dinars for $ 100

