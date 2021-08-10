Report

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-08-10T08:26:53+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped today, Tuesday (August 10, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,850 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,850 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148,250 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,250 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  147,900 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

