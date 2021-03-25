Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 144,500 dinars, for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 144,500 dinars for 100 dollars.
The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 144,300 for $100 yesterday morning.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 144,000 dinars for $ 100
In Erbil
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 144,500 dinars for $ 100