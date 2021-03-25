Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-25T07:28:23+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates climbed today, Thursday (March 25, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 144,500 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 144,500 dinars for 100 dollars.

The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 144,300 for $100 yesterday morning.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 144,000 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 144,500 dinars for $ 100

related

US dollar exchange rate takes a surge in Baghdad and Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-01 08:50:57
US dollar exchange rate takes a surge in Baghdad and Kurdistan

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-11 07:47:04
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-20 09:35:28
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-02 07:32:03
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-17 07:23:56
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-03 08:19:08
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-06 09:16:23
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-18 08:03:20
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq