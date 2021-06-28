Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Report

Date: 2021-06-28T07:42:47+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped today, Monday (June 28, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,100 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,100 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 146,500 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 147,400 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 147,000 dinars for $ 100

