Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Wednesday (June 16, 2021).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 149,200 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 149,200 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 149,750 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 148,750 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 149,350 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 149,000 dinars for $ 100