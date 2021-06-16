Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-16T09:08:43+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market today, Wednesday (June 16, 2021).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 149,200 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 149,200 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 149,750 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 148,750 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 149,350 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 149,000 dinars for $ 100

related

Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-05-19 07:10:56
Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-25 07:28:23
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar hits new two and a half year low

Date: 2020-11-30 15:47:03
Dollar hits new two and a half year low

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad today

Date: 2021-06-15 16:02:33
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad today

Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Erbil

Date: 2021-05-12 07:47:28
Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Erbil

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-02 07:32:03
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar set for weekly loss as taper fears subside; crypto bounce loses steam

Date: 2021-05-21 09:20:30
Dollar set for weekly loss as taper fears subside; crypto bounce loses steam

The Dollar's rates climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-03-31 07:26:14
The Dollar's rates climb in Baghdad and Erbil