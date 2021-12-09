Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-09T08:47:01+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates inched higher today, December 09, 2021, on the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,100 dinars for $ 100.

         •     The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,100 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 148,500 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars per $100.

In Erbil

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 148,300 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 148,100 dinars per $100.

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-10-04 09:28:26
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-08-21 17:23:51
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD exchange rates dropped in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-27 07:26:00
USD/IQD exchange rates dropped in Baghdad

USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2021-12-04 15:12:47
USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

For the second day in a row, dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

Date: 2021-06-16 15:52:23
For the second day in a row, dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-10-23 07:57:36
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

USD/IQD closes at the morning rates in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-18 16:34:05
USD/IQD closes at the morning rates in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates notch in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2021-11-11 08:25:41
USD/IQD exchange rates notch in Baghdad, Erbil