Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-01-06T07:49:32+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market and today, Thursday (January 06, 2022).
• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,850 dinars for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,800 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 148,250 dinars for $ 100
•Purchase price: 147,250 dinars for $ 100
In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 147,950 dinars for $ 100
•Purchase price: 147,750 dinars for $ 100
related
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad and drop in Erbil
Date: 2021-12-13 08:03:00
Dollar rises after U.S. producer prices surge
Date: 2021-08-13 07:43:33
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2021-12-15 08:15:11
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2021-09-28 08:06:10
The dollar exchange in the Iraqi market
Date: 2021-09-29 15:56:07
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2021-09-30 07:34:58
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2021-10-14 08:08:21
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2021-10-16 16:21:07
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.