Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-06T07:49:32+0000

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market and today, Thursday (January 06, 2022). • The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,850 dinars for $ 100. • The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,800 dinars for 100 dollars. In Baghdad Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets •Sale price: 148,250 dinars for $ 100 •Purchase price: 147,250 dinars for $ 100 In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets •Sale price: 147,950 dinars for $ 100 •Purchase price: 147,750 dinars for $ 100

related

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad and drop in Erbil

Date: 2021-12-13 08:03:00

Dollar rises after U.S. producer prices surge

Date: 2021-08-13 07:43:33

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-12-15 08:15:11

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-09-28 08:06:10

The dollar exchange in the Iraqi market

Date: 2021-09-29 15:56:07

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-09-30 07:34:58

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-10-14 08:08:21

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-10-16 16:21:07