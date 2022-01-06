Report

Date: 2022-01-06T07:49:32+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped in the Iraqi market and today, Thursday (January 06, 2022).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,850 dinars for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,800 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  148,250 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 147,250 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  147,950 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 147,750 dinars for $ 100

