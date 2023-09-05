Dollar exchange rates hold steady in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the U.S. dollar exhibited resolute stability in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, as the markets drew to a close on this Tuesday.

A correspondent from Shafaq News reported that the dollar's value remained unwavering as both al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges concluded their trading sessions, pegging the exchange rate at 153,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 U.S. dollars. These rates mirror those recorded earlier in the day.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling rates within local exchange establishments in Baghdad remained constant, with the selling price standing at 154,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 U.S. dollars, while the buying rate settled at 152,500 dinars for every 100 U.S. dollars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the dollar demonstrated similar steadiness, with the selling rate at 154,200 dinars per 100 U.S. dollars and the buying rate at 154,100 dinars for every 100 U.S. dollars.