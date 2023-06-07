Dollar exchange rate rises in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar increased on Wednesday in the main exchange market in Baghdad, as well as in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded a rate of 147,950 dinars for every 100 US dollars this morning, compared to yesterday's rate of 147,800 dinars.

Similarly, selling and buying prices in local market exchange shops in Baghdad saw an increase, with the selling rate reaching 149,000 dinars, while the buying rate reached 147,000 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, the dollar also rose, with the selling rate hitting 148,250 dinars and the buying rate 148,200 dinars per 100 dollars.