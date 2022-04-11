Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-11T15:14:24+0000
Dollar exchange in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates dropped slightly in today's Iraqi market today (April 11, 2022).

The Kifah and the Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,850 dinars for $100.

The sale price in the banking stores in the local markets of Baghdad recorded 148,250 dinars for $ 100, while the Purchase price stands at 147,250 dinars for $100.

