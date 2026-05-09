Dollar edges up in Baghdad, steady in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Saturday's trading slightly higher in Baghdad and stable in Erbil, hovering around 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,150 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session's 153,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 153,500 dinars and bought it at 152,500 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 152,950 dinars and buying prices at 152,850 dinars.