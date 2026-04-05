Dollar edges lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Sunday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 154,550 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session’s 154,750 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,000 dinars and bought it at 154,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 154,600 dinars and buying prices at 154,500 dinars.