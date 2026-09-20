Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Sunday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 158,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 158,250 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning session’s 159,250 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 158,750 dinars and bought it at 157,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 158,200 dinars and buying prices at 158,150 dinars.