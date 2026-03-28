Dollar dips at opening in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Saturday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 154,450 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 154,700 dinars recorded last Thursday.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,000 dinars and bought it at 154,000 dinars.

in Erbil, selling prices stood at 154,400 dinars and buying prices at 154,300 dinars.