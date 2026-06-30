Dollar declines in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Tuesday's trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 156,000 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 156,000 dinars per 100 dollars, down from Monday's 156,750 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 156,500 dinars and bought it at 155,500 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 155,300 dinars and buying prices at 155,200 dinars.