Dollar declines in Baghdad, Erbil

Dollar declines in Baghdad, Erbil
2023-10-15T14:46:32+00:00

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar witnessed a decline in both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, this Sunday evening.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the dollar prices dropped as the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges closed, settling at 158,200 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling prices in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad experienced a decrease, with the selling price reaching 159,250 dinars for 100 dollars. Meanwhile, the buying rate was 157,250 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also experienced a decline, with the selling price reaching 158,650 dinars for 100 dollars and the buying rate set at 158,550 dinars for 100 dollars

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon