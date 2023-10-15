Dollar declines in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar witnessed a decline in both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, this Sunday evening.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the dollar prices dropped as the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges closed, settling at 158,200 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling prices in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad experienced a decrease, with the selling price reaching 159,250 dinars for 100 dollars. Meanwhile, the buying rate was 157,250 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also experienced a decline, with the selling price reaching 158,650 dinars for 100 dollars and the buying rate set at 158,550 dinars for 100 dollars