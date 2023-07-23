Dollar continues to surge against Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of the U.S. dollar continued their upward trajectory against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, as the stock exchange closed for the day.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's value surged following the closing of the key Kifah and Harithiya bourses in Baghdad, reaching 153,700 Iraqi dinars for 100 U.S. dollars. This represents a considerable increase compared to the morning rates, where 100 U.S. dollars were exchanged for 151,650 Iraqi dinars.

Our correspondent further indicated that selling prices in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad also saw a significant rise, with the selling rate reaching 155,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 U.S. dollars, while the buying rate settled at 152,000 Iraqi dinars for the same amount.

In Erbil, the dollar also experienced a notable surge, with the selling rate reaching 153,650 Iraqi dinars for 100 U.S. dollars, and the buying rate at 153,550 Iraqi dinars for the same amount.