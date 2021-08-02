Dollar closes slightly lower in Baghdad markets

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar exchange rates in Baghdad's markets closed lower compared to today morning, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the U.S. dollar pinned at 147,800 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

At the market opening this morning, both central exchanges traded the 100 dollars at 147,850 dinars.

The buying and selling rates of the U.S. dollar in Baghdad's local market declined to 148,250 and 147,250 dinars for every 100, respectively.