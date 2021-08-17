Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-17T15:59:38+0000
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar closed lower in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar closed at 147,750 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

At the opening of the market this morning, both central exchanges traded the 100 dollars at 147,800 dinars.

The buying and selling rates of the U.S. dollar in Baghdad's local market stood at 148,250 and 147,250 dinars for every 100, respectively.

related

Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-12-07 14:37:40
Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dollar rally pauses as investors take stock of inflation anxiety

Date: 2021-05-14 12:23:06
Dollar rally pauses as investors take stock of inflation anxiety

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-16 09:08:43
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-07-06 08:24:37
Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-06 09:16:23
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar/Dinar rates move paradoxically in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-07-28 09:15:56
Dollar/Dinar rates move paradoxically in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-04-08 07:13:37
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-05-23 08:14:31
Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil