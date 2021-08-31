Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-31T16:14:17+0000
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar closed lower in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar closed at 147250 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

At the opening of the market this morning, both central exchanges traded the 100 dollars at 147300 dinars.

The buying and selling rates of the U.S. dollar in Baghdad's local market stood at 147750 and 146750 dinars for every 100, respectively.

related

Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-05-23 08:14:31
Dinar/Dollar's rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-03 08:19:08
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-08-25 08:20:45
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar/Dinar rates move paradoxically in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-07-28 09:15:56
Dollar/Dinar rates move paradoxically in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-23 08:06:17
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

US dollar exchange rates continue to decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-06-20 07:36:39
US dollar exchange rates continue to decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar closes slightly lower in Baghdad markets

Date: 2021-08-02 17:11:55
Dollar closes slightly lower in Baghdad markets

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-07-07 09:00:52
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq