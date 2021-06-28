Report
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-06-28T16:21:48+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar exchange rates in Baghdad's markets closed lower today, Monday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the U.S. dollar pinned at 146,850 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.
At the opening of the market this morning, both central exchanges traded the 100 dollars at 147,100 dinars.
Our correspondent reported that Baghdad local markets were trading the 100 U.S. dollars at 147,250 dinars for sellers and 146,250 for buyers.
