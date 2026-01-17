Dollar closes lower in Baghdad and Iraqi Kurdistan markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Saturday’s trading at lower rates in both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar recorded 146,750 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, down from 147,500 dinars in the morning.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 147,250 dinars, while buying prices stood at 146,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also edged lower, with selling prices reaching 146,750 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 146,700 dinars.