Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Sunday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 158,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 158,050 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 157,950 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 158,500 dinars and bought it at 157,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 158,050 dinars and buying prices at 158,000 dinars.