Dollar Soars Against Iraqi Dinar, Escalating Exchange Rates in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / Exchange rates between the US dollar and the Iraqi dinar witnessed a surge on Monday at the main stock exchange in the capital, Baghdad, as well as in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the central stock exchanges, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya, located in Baghdad, reported a morning exchange rate of 146,900 dinars for 100 US dollars, compared to Sunday's rate of 145,000 dinars.

Moreover, prices for both buying and selling currencies at local currency exchange shops in the markets of Baghdad also experienced an increase. The selling rate reached 148,000 dinars for every 100 US dollars, while the buying rate stood at 146,000 dinars.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar's value witnessed a similar surge. The selling rate was recorded at 147,700 dinars, while the buying rate stood at 147,650 dinars for 100 US dollars.