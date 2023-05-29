Dollar Rises Against Iraqi Dinar as Stock Exchanges Close in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates experienced an upward trend against the Iraqi dinar on Monday as the central stock exchanges in Baghdad and Erbil ceased operations.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, with the closure of the central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad, the dollar was priced at 146,900 Iraqi dinars compared to 100 dollars at the close of trading.

Earlier in the day, the exchange rate was recorded at 146,600 dinars for 100 dollars.

Exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad witnessed an increase in buying and selling prices. The selling price reached 148,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase price reached 146,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the selling price stood at 147,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the purchase price was recorded at 147,150 dinars for 100 dollars.