Dollar Plummets Against Iraqi Dinar as Markets Close

Shafaq News / The value of the US dollar plunged by over a thousand dinars against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the dollar rates dropped as the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya main exchanges in Baghdad closed, reaching 147,600 dinars per 100 dollars. This stands in stark contrast to the morning rates, which were at 148,850 dinars per 100 dollars.

Our correspondent pointed out that both the buying and selling rates in local currency exchange stores in Baghdad experienced a decline. The selling price settled at 148,500 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price stood at 146,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Similarly, in Erbil, the dollar also witnessed a decrease. The selling rate amounted to 147,525 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate stood at 147,475 dinars per 100 dollars.