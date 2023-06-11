Dollar Exchange Rates Soar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Baghdad and Erbil witnessed a renewed surge in dollar exchange rates on Sunday evening, following the closure of the main stock exchange.

The central al-Kifah Stock Exchange closed with an exchange rate of 146,050 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, as reported by Shafaq News Agency's correspondent. This comes after morning prices were recorded at 145,900 dinars.

Meanwhile, the selling rate of 100 dollars at local currency exchange shops in the domestic markets of Baghdad reached 147,000 dinars, while the buying rate stood at 145,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also experienced a significant increase, with the selling rate reaching 146,150 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying rate at 146,050 dinars.