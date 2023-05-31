Dollar Exchange Rates Rise Against Iraqi Dinar

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar, resulting in the closure of the central stock exchange in Baghdad and impacting the exchange rates in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a report from the Shafaq News agency, the central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad closed with the dollar trading at 146,650 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, compared to the morning rates of 146,400 dinars for 100 dollars.

The buying and selling prices in exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad have stabilized. The selling price reached 147,500 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price stood at 145,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also experienced an increase in its exchange rate. The selling price reached 146,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the purchase price was 146,800 dinars for 100 dollars.