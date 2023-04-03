Dollar Exchange Rates Against Iraqi Dinar Decrease on Monday

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar decreased on Monday.

According to a Shafaq News agency correspondent, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 148,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to yesterday's rate of 149,900 dinars.

Meanwhile, exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 149,000 dinars and a purchase price of 148,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In the Kurdistan Region, the dollar price for sale also decreased to 149,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 148,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.