Dollar/Dinar rates slightly drop in Baghdad, but rises in Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-15T08:24:55+0000
Dollar/Dinar rates slightly drop in Baghdad, but rises in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Unlike Baghdad, the U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the local currency took a hike in Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 USD at 147,950 Iraqi dinars, 50 dinars below yesterday's opening.

The USD buying and selling rates in the local markets of Baghdad settled at 148,500 and 147,500, respectively, for every 100 USD.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the 100 USD buying and selling prices are set at 148,100 and 147,800, respectively.

